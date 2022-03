Tres sospechosos acusados ​​de asesinato por matar a tiros al guardia de seguridad Kevin Nishita

Shadihia Mitchell, Hershel Hale, and Laron Gilbert were charged by @AlamedaCountyDA with the murder of Kevin Nishita.



Mitchell and Hale are in custody.



OPD is asking the public to help locate Gilbert.

If you have information on GIlbert's whereabouts call 510 238-3426.