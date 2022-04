Hombre arrestado por disparar un arma durante robo de los perros de Lady Gaga el año pasado fue liberado por error

WHO SCREWED UP? The man accused of shooting #LadyGaga's dog walker, and stealing her #FrenchBulldogs, is accidentally released from jail. Deputies are now on an all-out manhunt for 18-year-old James Jackson. The major mistake. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/oEhRlKKf49 pic.twitter.com/dnXT4mFD2Y