Perro policía muere en tiroteo donde hombre armado también es abatido

We are heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night. The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx. #LoDD #EOW pic.twitter.com/ZcMYcqxSV4