Fotos: Realizan ceremonia de banderas en el Cementerio de Arlington antes de Memorial Day

For over 60 years, #TOG has honored U.S. fallen heroes the Thursday prior to #MemorialDay, by placing U.S. flags at the headstones and niche of service members buried in @ArlingtonNatl. This year, #FlagsIn was completed within 7 hours with over 260,000 flags placed. #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/ZjScmbQ7PY