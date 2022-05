Presunto simpatizante nazi es acusado de cinco cargos por participar en el asalto al Capitolio el 6 de enero

UPDATE: Sad Hitler cosplayer and New Jerseyan, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, was found guilty by a federal jury on five different counts, all stemming from the Jan 6th siege of the Capitol. He held a “secret” security clearance w/ the Navy until his arrest.https://t.co/UVYPFBYYO4 https://t.co/qLyeNxhsCK pic.twitter.com/C9zlSNVyEC