VIDEO: Terremoto en Turquía y Siria supera las 20,000 muertes, una de las peores tragedias del mundo

Canine members of our @usaid response team used their noses to search for signs of life at sites across Adıyaman, #Türkiye, today. Their sense of smell is 100,000 times more powerful than a human’s, making them vital in identifying potential rescue opportunities. @VATF1 @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/Gjrk5xOhZl— USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (@USAIDSavesLives) February 9, 2023