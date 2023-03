Barcelona, MLS o Al Nassr de Ronaldo: todas las opciones de Sergio Busquets para la próxima temporada

Understand there’s still nothing agreed between Sergio Busquets & Inter Miami at this stage — no decision made 🔵🔴🇪🇸 #FCB



Barcelona will offer him new deal valid until June 2024 — Busquets will take his time to decide, as Al Nassr have also approached him weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/MeHe0I9PHP— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2023