Hallan dos inmigrantes muertos y a otros 13 enfermos en el vagón de un tren en Texas

#BREAKING: 15 undocumented immigrants found 'suffocating' in train car near Knippa, Texas, just east of Uvalde.



2 were pronounced dead and 10 are now hospitalized.



5 airlifted were airlifted to San Antonio area hospitals.



FULL STORY/VIDEO FROM KABB: https://t.co/CyqFDM0qug pic.twitter.com/NF3pSTiULO