Luis Enrique viaja a Londres para escuchar la oferta del Chelsea

🚨 Frank Lampard, set to become new Chelsea caretaker manager — there’s an agreement in principle valid until the end of the current season. Here we go. 🔵🤝🏻



Lampard has accepted short-term deal.#CFC will continue process/talks to hire new head coach for long term project. pic.twitter.com/KOWtnmu3d1— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2023