Tramo de Pacific Coast Highway en Malibu es reabierto parcialmente tras retiro de escombros

🚧#MALIBU SLIDE🚧Route 1 (PCH) remains CLOSED from Latigo Cyn Rd to Corral Cyn Rd due to mudslide. @CaltransDist7 is working overnight to dislodge loose boulders at hilltop to make safe for clearing roadway. Unknown duration. Seek alternate routes. Video: https://t.co/lp8mBFqHgB pic.twitter.com/1WNQHGvwBx