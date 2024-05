Cuándo y cómo se desarrolló la primera función de lucha libre que llevó a cabo la Triple A

Today @luchalibreaaa celebrates 32 years as a company.



I was blessed enough to be part of two TripleMania events thanks to @AndradeElIdolo and @rushtoroblanco



Their TripleMania events are the biggest Lucha Events in Mexico and VERY well promoted.



Continued success to them! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/p0UnjMRqNS