Premios Emmy: lista completa de ganadores

Este domingo, se celebró la edición la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. La gran ganadora de la ceremonia fue la serie japonesa Shogun.

El drama bélico de FX se alzó con 18 estatuillas, entre las cuales destaca la de Mejor Serie Dramática, lo que convirtió a Shogun en la serie en lengua no inglesa en obtener el codiciado premio.

Otras series que destacaron en la ceremonia fueron Hacks, que le ganó a The Bear en la categoría de Mejor Serie de Comedia, y Baby Reindeer, que triunfó en el apartado de Mejor Miniserie.

Este año, la serie de drama Shogun y la comedia The Bear lideraron la lista de nominaciones, con 25 y 23 postulaciones cada una. Le siguieron Only Murders in the Building, con 21 candidaturas; True Detective: Night Country, con 19; y The Crown, con 18.

Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Emmy:

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (ganadora)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor serie de comedia

Hacks (ganadora)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor miniserie

Baby Reindeer (ganadora)

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (ganador)

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun (ganadora)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (ganador)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Jean Smart, Hacks (ganadora)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor en miniserie o telefilme

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (ganador)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz en miniserie o telefilme

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (ganadora)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (ganador)

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (ganadora)

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (ganador)

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (ganadora)

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o telefilme

Lamorne Morris, Fargo (ganador)

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Mark Ruffalo, All the Light We Cannot See

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o telefilme

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (ganadora)

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor programa de variedades de entrevistas

The Daily Show (ganador)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality de competición

The Traitors (ganador)

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor dirección en serie dramática

Shōgun, ‘Crimson Sky’ – dirigido por: Frederick E.O. Toye (ganador)

The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’ – dirigido por: Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show, ‘The Overview Effect’ – dirigido por: Mimi Leder

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’ – dirigido por: Hiro Murai

Slow Horses, ‘Strange Games’ – dirigido por: Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, ‘Beat L.A.’ – dirigido por: Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Mejor dirección en serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary, ‘Party’ – dirigido por: Christopher Storer (ganador)

The Bear, ‘Honeydew’ – dirigido por: Guy Ritchie

Hacks, ‘Bulletproof’ – dirigido por: Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, ‘I’m The Pappy’ – dirigido por: Mary Lou Belli

Mejor dirección en miniserie, telefilme o especial dramático

Ripley – dirigido por: Steven Zaillian (ganador)

Baby Reindeer, ‘Episode 4’ – dirigido por: Weronika Tofilska

Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of The Commons’ – dirigido por: Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, ‘Pilot’ – dirigido por: Gus Van Sant

Lessons In Chemistry, ‘Poirot’ – dirigida por: Millicent Shelton

True Detective: Night Country – dirigida por: Issa López

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

Hacks, ‘Bulletproof’ – escrito por: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky (ganador)

Abbott Elementary, ‘Career Day’ – escrito por: Quinta Brunson

The Bear, ‘Fishes’ – escrito por: Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo

Girls5eva, ‘Orlando’ – escrito por: Meredith Scardino y Sam Means

The Other Two, ‘Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good’ – escrito por: Chris Kelly y

Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows, ‘Pride Parade’ – escrito por: Jake Bender y Zach Dunn

Mejor guion en serie dramática

Slow Horses, ‘Negotiating With Tigers’ – escrito por: Will Smith (ganador)

The Crown, ‘Ritz’ – escrito por: Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout, ‘The End’ – escrito por: Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’ – escrito por: Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover

Shōgun, ‘Anjin’ – escrito para televisión por: Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks

Shōgun, ‘Crimson Sky’ – escrito para televisión por: Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente

Mejor guion en una miniserie, película o especial dramático

Baby Reindeer – escrito por: Richard Gadd (ganador)

Black Mirror, ‘Joan Is Awful’ – escrito por: Charlie Brooker

Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of The Commons’ – escrito por: Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers, ‘You’re Wonderful’ – escrito para televisión por: Ron Nyswaner

Ripley – escrito para televisión por: Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 6’ – escrito por: Issa López

Mejor guion en programa de variedades

Alex Edelman: Just For Us – escrito por: Alex Edelman (ganador)

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – escrito por: Jacqueline Novak

John Early: Now More Than Ever – escrito por: John Early

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool – escrito por: Mike Birbiglia

Premios Oscar – por: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

