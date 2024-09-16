Premios Emmy: lista completa de ganadores
El drama bélico Shogun fue la gran ganadora de la ceremonia al alzarse con 18 estatuillas, entre las que destaca la de Mejor Serie Dramática
Este domingo, se celebró la edición la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. La gran ganadora de la ceremonia fue la serie japonesa Shogun.
El drama bélico de FX se alzó con 18 estatuillas, entre las cuales destaca la de Mejor Serie Dramática, lo que convirtió a Shogun en la serie en lengua no inglesa en obtener el codiciado premio.
Otras series que destacaron en la ceremonia fueron Hacks, que le ganó a The Bear en la categoría de Mejor Serie de Comedia, y Baby Reindeer, que triunfó en el apartado de Mejor Miniserie.
Este año, la serie de drama Shogun y la comedia The Bear lideraron la lista de nominaciones, con 25 y 23 postulaciones cada una. Le siguieron Only Murders in the Building, con 21 candidaturas; True Detective: Night Country, con 19; y The Crown, con 18.
Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Emmy:
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown (ganadora)
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor serie de comedia
Hacks (ganadora)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor miniserie
Baby Reindeer (ganadora)
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor en serie dramática
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun (ganador)
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
Anna Sawai, Shо̄gun (ganadora)
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (ganador)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
Jean Smart, Hacks (ganadora)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor en miniserie o telefilme
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (ganador)
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en miniserie o telefilme
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (ganadora)
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (ganador)
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Tadanobu Asano, Shо̄gun
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (ganadora)
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (ganador)
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (ganadora)
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o telefilme
Lamorne Morris, Fargo (ganador)
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Mark Ruffalo, All the Light We Cannot See
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o telefilme
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (ganadora)
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor programa de variedades de entrevistas
The Daily Show (ganador)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality de competición
The Traitors (ganador)
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor dirección en serie dramática
Shōgun, ‘Crimson Sky’ – dirigido por: Frederick E.O. Toye (ganador)
The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’ – dirigido por: Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, ‘The Overview Effect’ – dirigido por: Mimi Leder
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’ – dirigido por: Hiro Murai
Slow Horses, ‘Strange Games’ – dirigido por: Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, ‘Beat L.A.’ – dirigido por: Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Mejor dirección en serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary, ‘Party’ – dirigido por: Christopher Storer (ganador)
The Bear, ‘Honeydew’ – dirigido por: Guy Ritchie
Hacks, ‘Bulletproof’ – dirigido por: Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, ‘I’m The Pappy’ – dirigido por: Mary Lou Belli
Mejor dirección en miniserie, telefilme o especial dramático
Ripley – dirigido por: Steven Zaillian (ganador)
Baby Reindeer, ‘Episode 4’ – dirigido por: Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of The Commons’ – dirigido por: Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, ‘Pilot’ – dirigido por: Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, ‘Poirot’ – dirigida por: Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country – dirigida por: Issa López
Mejor guion en serie de comedia
Hacks, ‘Bulletproof’ – escrito por: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky (ganador)
Abbott Elementary, ‘Career Day’ – escrito por: Quinta Brunson
The Bear, ‘Fishes’ – escrito por: Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, ‘Orlando’ – escrito por: Meredith Scardino y Sam Means
The Other Two, ‘Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good’ – escrito por: Chris Kelly y
Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, ‘Pride Parade’ – escrito por: Jake Bender y Zach Dunn
Mejor guion en serie dramática
Slow Horses, ‘Negotiating With Tigers’ – escrito por: Will Smith (ganador)
The Crown, ‘Ritz’ – escrito por: Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, ‘The End’ – escrito por: Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’ – escrito por: Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover
Shōgun, ‘Anjin’ – escrito para televisión por: Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks
Shōgun, ‘Crimson Sky’ – escrito para televisión por: Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente
Mejor guion en una miniserie, película o especial dramático
Baby Reindeer – escrito por: Richard Gadd (ganador)
Black Mirror, ‘Joan Is Awful’ – escrito por: Charlie Brooker
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of The Commons’ – escrito por: Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, ‘You’re Wonderful’ – escrito para televisión por: Ron Nyswaner
Ripley – escrito para televisión por: Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 6’ – escrito por: Issa López
Mejor guion en programa de variedades
Alex Edelman: Just For Us – escrito por: Alex Edelman (ganador)
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees – escrito por: Jacqueline Novak
John Early: Now More Than Ever – escrito por: John Early
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool – escrito por: Mike Birbiglia
Premios Oscar – por: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas
