OnePlus quiere que su próximo plegable rompa todos los récords en cuanto a delgadez

OPPO Find N5 is extremely thin.



Its executive just shared the real life photos of the phone, and they compared it with the iPhone 16 Pro.



OPPO Find N5 (unfolded):

✅ The phone is almost as thin as the USB-C port itself

✅ As thin as two coins & four credit cards

✅ Around half… pic.twitter.com/fWKXou9Dbc