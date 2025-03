LeBron regresa, pero Lakers fueron un desastre ante Chicago Bulls y Doncic se disculpa

A BIG win vs. the Lakers:



🇦🇺 Giddey first player in NBA history w/ 15+ pts, 10+ reb, 15+ ast & 8+ stl

🥶 Coby game-high 36 & 12th straight 20+ game

📈 Matas first 30-point game of his NBA career

💪 Largest victory over the Lakers in franchise history



📰 | @SamSmithHoops recap: