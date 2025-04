Día de la Tierra: viaja sin costo en Metro Los Ángeles

Attention Earthlings & Angelenos!



FREE RIDES for Earth Day on Tuesday!



Be kind to your 🌎 and have a ride on us!



🚍🚊 Fareboxes covered + turnstiles unlocked

🚲 Use code 042225 for free 30-min rides

📱Plan trip with Google/Apple maps, https://t.co/uQLolAJyCL pic.twitter.com/yLR9vpQXuj