Calor extremo: riesgo de incendios en el sur de California

🌡️Very WARM temps expected this week across #SoCal. Heat Advisories are in effect for most valleys, some mountains, and the inland LA County coasts. #CAwx #LAheat



Dry conditions & areas of gusty winds will play into elevated #FireWeather concerns and risk for grass fires.🔥 https://t.co/mvZMt8hZXA pic.twitter.com/rvGuD5znFv