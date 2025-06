En el Auckland City se repartirán premio millonario por histórico empate con Boca Juniors

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 🤩



Auckland City FC, the only amateur team at the Club World Cup managed to draw 1-1 vs. South American giants Boca Juniors.



The New Zealand side is mostly comprised of players who balance their football commitments with full-time jobs 😮