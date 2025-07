Tiktoker estadounidense se muda a México tras la deportación de su esposo

Replying to @Katerinaloveslwjr for some including our family it was a heavy and difficult day. Our page will continue to be a place where we show you our beautiful life here in Mexico and share our story, which includes deportation. We will also continue to advocate for individuals and families affected by deportation because it in personal for us. Thank you for being here for all of it. #deportation #ourjourney #livinginmexico #ourlifeafterdeportation