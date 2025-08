Residente iraní con Green Card es detenido mientras paseaba a su perro: sería deportado a Australia o Rumania 

Iranian American Reza Zavvar (in U.S. for 40 yrs, legal) unlawfully detained by ICE while walking his dog in Maryland.



He's reportedly being held in a cage @ a Texas facility. Please intervene and stop unlawful deportation.