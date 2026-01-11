¡Estos son los grandes ganadores de los Golden Globes 2026!
Los Golden Globes se llevaron a cabo en el tradicional Beverly Hilton Hotel, en Beverly Hills, California, sede histórica del evento
La temporada de premios de 2026 inició oficialmente, y la 83.ª ceremonia anual de los Golden Globes, presentada por segundo año consecutivo por la comediante Nikki Glaser.
Este año, una de las películas favoritas fue ‘One Battle After Another’ de Paul Thomas Anderson, ya que llegó a los Golden Globes con nueve nominaciones.
Chalamet llegó siendo un fuerte contendiente, tras ganar el premio Critics Choice, y llegó el domingo por la noche como el favorito por su comedia dramática de ping-pong ‘Marty Supreme’.
En la carrera televisiva, el drama de HBO ambientado en un hotel de lujo, ‘White Lotus’, lideró la lista de nominados con seis, incluyendo nominaciones a las mejores actuaciones de Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins y Jason Isaacs.
La miniserie de Netflix, “Adolescence”, que narra un caso de asesinato en una toma larga y continua, le sigue de cerca con cinco nominaciones. El joven Owen Cooper se llevó el Golden Globes por su interpretación, después de haberse quedado con el Critics Choice Awards.
¡Conoce a los ganadores de la noche!
Mejor Película – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Película – De Habla no Inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Película – Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- GANADORA: Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Director de Película
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor Guion de Película
- GANADOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Mejor actuación de un actor en una película — Drama
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una película — Drama
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Mejor actuación de un actor en una película — musical o comedia
- GANADOR: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una película — musical o comedia
- GANADORA: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- GANADOR: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- GANADORA: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor banda sonora original — Película (no televisada)
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirat
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1
Mejor canción original — Película
- “Dreams as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash — Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
- GANADORA: “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters — Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick
- “I Lied to You,” Sinners — Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
- “No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good — Stephen Schwartz
- “The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good — Stephen Schwartz
- “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams — Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2026 — Categorías de TV
Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor serie de televisión — Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- GANADOR: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- GANADOR: Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- GANADORA: Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actuación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión
- GANADOR: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actuación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
- GANADOR: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- GANADORA: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
El mejor comediante stand-up de la televisión
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor Podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- GANADORA: Good Hang With Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
Seguir leyendo: