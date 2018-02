BuenosDíasLA: los murales del Este de Los Ángeles

Andrea Ortiz is a #DACA recipient and @calpolypomona graduate. She quit her job and spent her savings to make trips to #WashingtonDC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix. The Senate is debating and voting on immigration legislation this week. Photo courtesy of Ortiz.

A post shared by Press Play (@kcrwpressplay) on Feb 14, 2018 at 2:14pm PST