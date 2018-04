BuenosDíasLA: Grand Park te invita a celebrar el Día de la Tierra

SANTO REMEDIO "I'm what you call a "Guatemex." My father is Guatemalan and my mother is Mexican. About my personal life I wont say a word but we can definitely talk about music. There was always music being played around me as a kid. I grew up listening to Rancheras, ballads, mariachi, norteñas, corridos, traditional Guatemalan music and música folcloricá. Twenty-nine years ago, I arrived in Los Angeles and started playing around different bars in the East L.A area. Then I started traveling and playing at bars and clubs all over Los Angeles. My favorite instrument is the acoustic guitar. It's a special sound and it's the heart and soul of the Mexican and Central American sound. We all need to eat and sleep. But most of us would die without music. It unites us, no matter how many problems we may have." *Santos was practicing at Mariachi Plaza in front of a crowd of six. He says he has to stay in tune for us. #angelenoheart#lastory#lastories #boyleheights#eastlosangeles#eastla #dtla#thisisla#gentedelosangeles #thisamericanlife#storiesofthestreet #mariachiplaza#theselastories #theselastreets#mexico#guatemala #guatemex#acoustic #cityofangels#immigrant #la#losangeles#latimes#lamag

