BuenosDíasLA: Cómo ayudar a la caravana de migrantes centroamericanos

From the moment Scott Warren was arrested by Border Patrol agents just north of the Mexican border, there were questions. The 35-year-old college instructor, with a history of academic and humanitarian work along the border, was found in a building known locally as “the Barn,” in the company of two young undocumented men from Mexico. Accused of supplying the men with food, water, clothing, and a place to sleep, he was indicted by a grand jury in February, on two counts of harboring illegal aliens and one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens. The humanitarian aid volunteer could spend up to two decades in prison if convicted. Warren is one of nine volunteers with No More Deaths, an official ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, to be hit with federal charges in recent months for leaving water in a remote federal wilderness preserve where migrants routinely disappear and die. His arrest came just hours after No More Deaths published a report that documents evidence of Border Patrol agents destroying jugs of water that the group leaves for migrants in the desert. Now, more than three months after the raid on “the Barn,” filings in the criminal case against Warren reveal new details, bolstering suspicions that law enforcement has come to see No More Deaths, an organization focused on preventing the loss of life in the borderlands, as a criminal organization aimed at aiding the unlawful entry of migrants into the U.S. This photo shows Amber Stenson of No More Deaths treating the blistered feet of men who were camped in the brush near Aravaca, Ariz., on July 21, 2005. Photo: @robgauthier/@latimesphotos/@gettyimages #immigration #border #arizona

A post shared by The Intercept (@theintercept) on Apr 30, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT