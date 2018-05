BuenosDíasLA: Se reortan demoras de hasta una hora en la autopista 101

At 16, U.S.-born Lulu must decide between life with her parents, who have been deported to Mexico, and life in America. Lulu’s mother, father and little brother, are in Toluca, Mexico. She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., the only home she’s ever known. “Her American citizenship gives her the option, and the burden, of deciding between two lives,” @washingtonpost’s Kevin Sullivan says. (photos by Sarah. L. Voisin for The Washington Post)

A post shared by The Lily (@thelilynews) on May 3, 2018 at 10:54am PDT