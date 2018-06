BuenosDíasLA: “La vida entre fronteras: Migrantes negros en México”

we have family in escuintla Guatemala , though they are ok; our hearts go out to those who have lost so much. in collaboration with @hood_digest we’ve decided to open on sunday 6/17 from 10a-4p with all proceeds going to their gofundme campaign (link in bio). help us spread the word 💔🇬🇹🙏🏽

A post shared by Freshly Roasted (@patriacoffee) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:29am PDT