¿Donald Trump le ha roto el corazón a Kim Kardashian?

Your voice matters please help! #whereareourchildren #DondeEstanMisHijos #keepfamiliestogether (*note apparently the third picture is from a different administration regardless … we ALL know what’s going on… what’s wrong is wrong…who ever tries to deny or turn their back on this I pray god opens your eyes)

A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:29am PDT