Otro sistema de tormentas impactará a California esta semana

Showers are moving east of the area this afternoon. The next storm will bring periods of heavy rain to #SoCal Tue-Wed, with potential for flooding & moderate debris flows in 1st year burn areas. Significant travel delays likely! #CAwx #LArain #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/2nQqZDeRG7

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2019