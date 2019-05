Ajuste al presupuesto del gobernador Newsom incluye $1,000 millones para combatir la falta de vivienda

(1/3) The #CaliforniaForAll #CABudget proposes:

🏚️$1B to fight homelessness

🏘️$1.75B for housing

👨‍👨‍👦Extending #PaidFamilyLeave to 8 weeks

👩🏿‍🎓2 years of tuition-free community college

💵Expanding #CalEITC credit to $1k

👩🏻‍🎓$5k more per K-12 pupil

🚒$800M for natural disasters

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 9, 2019