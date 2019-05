Lluvia, granizo y más nieve en las montañas del sur de California

My dad just sent me this video while I’m at work. Hahaha apparently it’s hailing in California in May and he is here for it.

I don’t have the best relationship with my dad but watching them enjoy the rain with the dogs reminds me on monsoon back home. 💕 Dad’s cute sometimes. pic.twitter.com/XDRteBQobA

