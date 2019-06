¿Por qué los aviones persiguen Lamborghinis en Italia?

A Huracán RWD gets on the runways: it’s called “Follow Me Car”, and you can see it at the @BLQairport helping airplanes to takeoff with its new livery designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini. #Lamborghini #HuracanRWD #Bologna #CentroStileLamborghini pic.twitter.com/k4NSeqoURs

— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) June 10, 2019