Abuelo de 91 años, que sobrevivió al Holocausto, murió atropellado en Valley Village

#Holocaust #survivor Gennady Bolotsky was born in 1928 in Ukraine, coming to the US after fleeing the Nazis. We r thinking of his family as sadly he has passed away after being the victim of a hit-and-run. 15yrs ago he was hit by a car in the same spot.https://t.co/K1pjp4opwA

— Claims Conference (@ClaimsCon) June 21, 2019