Inicio del verano con un día lluvioso y nublado en el sur de California

Gusty winds will continue across the Antelope Valley thru this evening. SW winds 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible around Lake Palmdale and adjacent foothills. Possible blowing dust and tree damage. #CAwx #SoCal #LAweather #LAwind pic.twitter.com/XcgR36XZBU

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2019