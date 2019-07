Gobernador de California envía mensaje a inmigrantes ante “temor” y “ansiedad” por redadas de ICE

Rumors of mass ICE raids in major cities this weekend is stirring up anxiety within our immigrant communities.

My message to each of you: Regardless of your immigration status, be prepared. It’s critical that you know your rights.https://t.co/c2PNxfks2B pic.twitter.com/vvObO56I5B

