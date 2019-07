Un incendio se expandió rápidamente en edificio comercial de Winnetka

Update #StructureFire; INC#0294; 7:22AM; 7231 N Corbin Av; https://t.co/IRBv6hHjml; #Winnetka; KNOCKDOWN: 86FF in 30 mins;Firefighters operated in a defensive mode due to the known safety hazards inside the building (holes in … https://t.co/LQZBB0fCqx

