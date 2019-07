Operativo contra cultivo de marihuana en mercado negro dejó 49 arrestados

PSA alert!

A common question people are asking, “Why is RSO putting so much effort into illegal marijuana cultivation eradication?” The answer is simple. RSO has zero tolerance for ILLEGAL marijuana cultivation. For the full video (FB)👉🏼 https://t.co/Zmq0woVn5c or visit our IG. pic.twitter.com/IKXOC2e49Z

— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) July 20, 2019