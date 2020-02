El dragón de komodo, la especie que podría desaparecer por invadir su isla

View this post on Instagram

A wild Komodo dragon drools and licks the air with its huge forked tongue on the island of Rinca, Indonesia. Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizard, and are only found on the islands of Komodo and Rinca in Komodo National Park. If you arrive on the islands early in the morning, before the sun gets too hot, you can see these fearsome creatures hunting for breakfast. But as the dragons can grow up to 3 metres long, and are strong enough to take down an adult cow, only the bravest adventurers should venture into their territory.