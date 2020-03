Alguaciles, policías y bomberos entre los más expuestos al coronavirus en Los Ángeles

#LASD is deeply saddened by the passing of @CountyofLA's 1st confirmed Covid-19 victim & our thoughts are with the decedent’s loved ones. LASD is adapting to the challenges & we are aware that 3 LASD personnel &other 1st responders were affected: see full statement: pic.twitter.com/kmJW84UBJY

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 12, 2020