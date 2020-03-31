5 escándalos que marcaron la carrera de Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato es una de las ex chicas Disney que tomó el camino de los excesos y hace poco menos de dos años esto casi le cuesta la vida. Ahora, parece que la cantante está tomando otro rumbo y se encuentra mucho mejor. Hoy recordamos esos escándalos que marcaron la vida profesional de la cantante, aquellas situaciones que dieron mucho de qué hablar.
1. Filtración de fotos
La cantante fue parte de una filtración de imágenes íntimas cuando tenía solo 18 años. Las imágenes de contenido sexual fueron un gran escándalos pues se encontraba al lado de unas amigas.
2. Bulimia y su físico
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
En el 2010 la cantante enfrentó graves problemas de aceptación que terminaron haciéndola padecer bulimia. La actriz confesó en 2017 que se sentía muy avergonzada de su cuerpo.
3. Problemas con paparazzi
En el 2014 la cantante se enfrentó a un grupo de fotógrafos que no dejaban de seguirla. Mostró su desagrado sin filtros y les hizo varias señas obscenas a quienes la seguían.
4. Adicción a las drogas
Desde muy joven alimentó una adicción al alcohol y las drogas. Desde el año 2010 ha luchado con ello y si bien parecía que lo había superado, en el 2018 casi muere a causa de una sobredosis.
5. Problemas mentales
La cantante admitió su bipolaridad en 2017 y animó a sus seguidores a buscar ayuda profesional si se sentían identificados con ello. Demi ha mostrado que está orgullosa de quien es.
