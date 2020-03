Los cenotes más bonitos de México

View this post on Instagram

The light conditions you can find in the Cenotes are something unique and hard to find anywhere else. Definitely one of the reasons why I'm falling in love with them 💙

I was lucky enough to dive two of the most famous Cenotes in Mexico, Pit and Dos ojos, a few days ago.

Last time I was there was in February, when everything was still normal here.

I wasn't ready to seeing these two usually crowded places completely empty.

What a big mix of emotions that was…. Awe, gratitude, surprise, confusion, happiness and sadness …. all at once..

Altough it was an amazing experience to be under there these conditions I honestly can't wait to see these places full of people again.