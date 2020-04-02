ÚLTIMA HORA
Coronavirus: Más de un millón de contagios y 50 mil muertos en todo el mundo

El divertido reto que el Museo Getty hizo a los angelinos en su cuenta de Twitter

La institución de arte sigue haciendo esfuerzos para fomentar la creatividad y entretener a las personas con arte incluso cuando están en casa
El divertido reto que el Museo Getty hizo a los angelinos en su cuenta de Twitter
Imagen ilustrativa de la Villa Getty ubicada en la costa de Los Ángeles, California.
Foto: Eduardo Delgado
Por: Redacción

En un esfuerzo por seguir llevando el arte y entretener a las personas que encuentran en casa debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, el Museo Getty de Los Ángeles, lanzó un reto digital para invitar a los residentes de la ciudad a recrear las obras de arte que están en la colección permanente del museo.

El reto consiste en invitar a las personas a ingresar al catálogo de obras en línea, elegir su favorita, recrear la obra de arte con tres objetos que tengan en casa y subirla a Twitter etiquetando al museo.

La respuesta y creatividad de los angelinos ha salido a relucir con el reto.

View this post on Instagram

We challenged you to dig into Getty's online collections and re-create artworks with objects at home, inspired by the Instagram account @tussenkunstenquarantaine aka "Between Art and Quarantine," and boy did you deliver. Swipe to see just a few of the thousands of genius re-creations. Some tips for you if you haven't taken on the challenge yet: . 1️⃣ Enlist a pet: Get your dogs, cats, bunnies, and even ferrets into the mix. 2️⃣ Make a face, strike a pose: If you’re interested in re-creating a portrait or group scene, pay attention to the facial expressions—they really make it. 3️⃣ Pay attention to lighting: Try to imagine where the light in the artwork is coming from, and orient your composition so a window or lamp is casting similar light onto the scene. 4️⃣ Think abstractly: If you’re having trouble re-creating an artwork’s appearance, try focusing on shapes over colors. 5️⃣ Make it snackable: Edible art counts too. Photograph it, then eat it! . Tag us @gettymuseum and share your creation with the world using #betweenartandquarantine and #tussenkunstenquarataine. Keep them coming, creative geniuses. 👏

A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum) on

 

Te recomendamos leer:

Insólito comparten un vídeo que muestra la playa de Santa Mónica totalmente sola.

¡Ni para confesarse! Las iglesias en L.A. cerraron por el coronavirus.

La increíble mansión de $23 millones de dólares de LeBron James.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?