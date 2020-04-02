El divertido reto que el Museo Getty hizo a los angelinos en su cuenta de Twitter

En un esfuerzo por seguir llevando el arte y entretener a las personas que encuentran en casa debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, el Museo Getty de Los Ángeles, lanzó un reto digital para invitar a los residentes de la ciudad a recrear las obras de arte que están en la colección permanente del museo.
El reto consiste en invitar a las personas a ingresar al catálogo de obras en línea, elegir su favorita, recrear la obra de arte con tres objetos que tengan en casa y subirla a Twitter etiquetando al museo.
La respuesta y creatividad de los angelinos ha salido a relucir con el reto.
