Un hotel de lujo en Pennsylvania reabre y apuesta al distanciamiento social con tarifas desde $340 dólares por noche

Produced in collaboration with celebrated designer @ellapritskercouture, these beautiful, new Falling Rock masks will be given to all resort guests at check-in. We thank Ella and her team for the incredible support, as well as Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner for his medical guidance as we adapt and create an environment in which every guest can truly relax. For more information and booking, tap the link in our bio.