Tubería de agua de LADWP se rompió e inundó Hollywood durante la madrugada

El agua afectó diversas viviendas de la zona y forzó el cierre vehicular en varios puntos de Cahuenga Boulevard en Hollywood

Por: Redacción

Una fuga de agua inundó completamente una parte de Hollywood muy cerca del Freeway 101 la mañana de este jueves, según informaron las autoridades del Departamento de Agua y Energía de Los Ángeles (LADWP).

Poco después de las 3 de la mañana de este jueves, una tubería de 12 pulgadas se reventó en la esquina de Cahuenga Boulevard y Whitley Avenue en Hollywood inundando todo a su alrededor.

La inundación causó el cierre de la salida del Freeway 101 hacia Highland Avenue, además se restringió el paso en Cahuenga Boulevard entre Iris Drive y Whitley Avenue.

De acuerdo con las autoridades la inundación acumula agua con una profundidad de hasta dos pies y habría afectado a diversas viviendas de la zona.

Se desconoce las causas de la falla.

