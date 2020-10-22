Tubería de agua de LADWP se rompió e inundó Hollywood durante la madrugada

Una fuga de agua inundó completamente una parte de Hollywood muy cerca del Freeway 101 la mañana de este jueves, según informaron las autoridades del Departamento de Agua y Energía de Los Ángeles (LADWP).
Poco después de las 3 de la mañana de este jueves, una tubería de 12 pulgadas se reventó en la esquina de Cahuenga Boulevard y Whitley Avenue en Hollywood inundando todo a su alrededor.
Hollywood neighborhood flooded after a main break near Cahuenga Blvd and the 101 Freeway. @SKYFOXTraffic pic.twitter.com/R64EbsE9X7
— Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) October 22, 2020
BREAKING: Large water main break in the Hollywood Hills along the 2300 block of N Cahuenga Blvd near Odin Street. @tina_patel is on scene & SKY2 is overhead. Video: @PhotogDaveGonzo #cbsla https://t.co/U6dXTVkuge pic.twitter.com/CqYcQlnHAc
— Claire Flores (@ClaireTVnews) October 22, 2020
WATCH: Driver attempts to cross a flooded portion of Cahuenga Blvd in Hollywood, even though the water is several feet deep. DWP is repairing a broken water main nearby. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Je72cUFB9g
— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) October 22, 2020
Los Angeles / Cahuenga Pass: NB US-101 from Cahuenga Blvd. to Highland Ave. right lane closed until 11 a.m. for drainage work. Highland Ave. off ramp from NB US-101 also closed. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/fOvio0AltE
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 22, 2020
La inundación causó el cierre de la salida del Freeway 101 hacia Highland Avenue, además se restringió el paso en Cahuenga Boulevard entre Iris Drive y Whitley Avenue.
De acuerdo con las autoridades la inundación acumula agua con una profundidad de hasta dos pies y habría afectado a diversas viviendas de la zona.
Se desconoce las causas de la falla.
