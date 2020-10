Victoria de los Dodgers cubrió el cielo de Los Ángeles con miles de fuegos artificiales ilegales

View this post on Instagram

CAR DOING DONUTS CATCHES FIRE: As this car was doing donuts in an intersection in celebration of the Dodgers World Series win, when the driver apparently went over some fireworks that were lit — and the car caught on fire! It appears no one was hurt. In other parts of town … Celebrations got way out of hand, with police having to move in and make arrests. #losangeles #dodgers #dodgerswin #dodgersbaseball #worldseries