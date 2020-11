Los duros episodios en la vida de Hilary Duff que pocos conocen

View this post on Instagram

Just like you, I’m juggling a million things a day: working from home, changing diapers, and trying to navigate virtual learning. Sometimes my head is spinning and I truly have NO idea what’s going on. And you know what? That’s totally OK! We need to normalize not having it all together!!!@happylittlecamperbaby’s natural cotton wipes and diapers give me one less thing to stress about. Now, if only I could find my damn keys… #HLCmom