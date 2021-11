Rafa Márquez y una difícil decisión: la gloria para el FC Barcelona o su amado Atlas

Atlas fans with a special choreo in honor of the best 🇲🇽 Defender in history, that played yesterday his last game as a professional at club level. A champion in 🇫🇷, 🇪🇸 & 🇲🇽.

2 times winner of European Champions League. The eternal Captain of El-Tri. Rafa Márquez #Leyenda pic.twitter.com/FNUtyJrBEe