La nueva ola de covid-19 rompe récords y supera los dos millones de casos al día

>9.5 million confirmed #COVID19 cases were reported to @WHO in last week… this does not capture + self tests, backlog due to holidays or those missed by surveillance.



While lower proportion fatal, still far far too many when tools exist to prevent. https://t.co/PSbKSTtTMH pic.twitter.com/tgJEj3SFEw— Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) January 4, 2022