¿Giovani dos Santos quiere acabar su carrera? Revelan que el futbolista mexicano ignoró una oferta de la Liga MX

In an interview with En Cancha, Gabriel Caballero revealed Giovani dos Santos never showed up to give @MazatlanFC a response on their contract offer. We have yet to hear @OficialGio’s side, but rumor has it his retirement could be near.#LigaMXEng https://t.co/emAsRUaUb7 pic.twitter.com/HrpGLfyycZ— Charlie Assam (@charliea31) August 26, 2022