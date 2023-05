Autoridades investigan crimen a balazos de un hombre en el Condado de Orange

***Traffic Alert – Police Activity***



All lanes of Trask Ave (btw Leda Ln & Clinton St) are closed due to police activity. Plz stay out of the area & use alt routes until further notice.



(E/B 22 fwy on-ramp at Trask Ave is still open.)#GGPD32 #ExpectDelays #GardenGrove pic.twitter.com/zezqisHOyn