Vinculan al Tren de Aragua a sospechoso de matar migrantes en NY

WANTED-HOMICIDE: On Sunday, 7/21/24, at 10:44 PM, in the vicinity of 29 Ryerson St. in Brooklyn, this individual discharged a firearm, striking 3 victims and killing 2. Then fled the location on a moped on Ryerson Street. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/TKJIytMZdo