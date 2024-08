Toni Kroos con fuerte sarcasmo a Lionel Messi: “Ganará el que lo merezca”

🚨 Toni Kroos after creating his new Icon League:



🎙 Interviewer: "This will not be like the Ballon d'Or?"



🇩🇪 Kroos: "No. Here the best player will actually win"



🎙 Interviewer: "We can edit that out"



🇩🇪 Kroos: "No. Leave that in"



Cooked Messi! pic.twitter.com/LHWnbD6Qnq